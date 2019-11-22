Mayo Clinic is cutting back on their salt use to help the environment

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Salt puts negative effects on the environment and Mayo Clinic doesn't want to contribute to that.

Over the past 4 years, Mayo Clinic has tracked how much sale they lay on the sidewalks, which was a lot. That resulted in them cutting back on their salt use. Mayo Clinic's Grounds Maintenance Supervisor, Nick Queensland, said salt isn't mined here, making it an unnatural substance, which in turn travels into our waterways and soil.

Queensland said crews cover a 15 mile radius of sidewalk. They monitor the weath 7 days a week to make sure they plan out salting at the right time. He said their new solution to salting reduction follows along with Mayo Clinic's mission. "Mayo Clinic wants to be a leader in chloride reduction and smart use of salt. I'm not saying don't salt - salt when necessary, put down the amount that's needed and if there's any left, clean it up," explained Queensland.

Queensland said the safety of patients and visitors is still their number one priority. He explained crews tracked salt use very closely the last few years by monitoring slip and falls from Mayo Clinic's Department of Safety. They discovered the cut back in salt is actually working.