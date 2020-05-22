Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert offers insight into CDC guidance changes

KIMT News 3 - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines about how the Coronavirus spreads. The change basically says the virus is not easily spread on surfaces. But does this mean we should change what we're doing to protect ourselves?

"If I had COVID-19, coughed or sneezed into my hand, grabbed the door, 10 minutes later, would you be willing to grab that door knob and touch your fingers to your eyes, nose or mouth? No, of course not," said Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert Dr. Gregory Poland.

Dr. Poland said he believes the CDC is trying to communicate that the greatest risk for transmission is most likely still person to person spread. But that doesn't mean we should discount the threat of contaminated surfaces.

So should you continue to be extra vigilent about disinfecting surfaces? Dr. Poland says it depends.

"If you're living in an area of the world where there's a lot of community transmission, I think it's warranted to continue doing that. If you're in a community where there really isn't any disease or evidence of community transmission, I don't see a reason to do it," Dr. Poland said.

He says it really comes down to common sense. He says we need to remember that we know influenza and other respiraratory diseases do spread from contaminated surfaces, so while it may not be the greatest risk factor for COVID-19, it's still important to be careful.