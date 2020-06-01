Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert: 'Let science lead'

KIMT News 3 - As more businesses across Minnesota, namely restaurants and salons, start to reopen, you may feel like life is getting back to normal. But Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert Dr. Gregory Poland is stressing the importance of protecting ourselves and others during this phase of the Coronavirus Pandemic. He says the key is to keep taking the precautionary steps you've been taking for the last couple of months.

"The social distancing, the respiratory etiquette, wearing a mask, the hand washing and sanitizer, I think makes a lot of sense and it's been demonstrated to be very powerfully effective," Poland said.

Poland also says that while he understands the emotional aspect of wanting to get back to normal, we need to rely on science and continue to take steps to protect ourselves.

"Based on your particular risk, make a reasoned decision about what kinds of precautions I should still be taking," explained Dr. Poland.