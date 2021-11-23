Mayo Clinic hospitals ranked high in national patient-care survey

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A national health care performance improvement company is handing out high marks to Mayo Clinic hospitals.

The Bernard A. Birnbaum, M.D., Quality and Affordability Study by Vizient Inc. recognizes superior performance among academic medical centers; large, specialized, complex care medical centers; and community hospitals nationwide for delivering safe, timely, effective, efficient and equitable patient-centered care.

The 2021 Vizient rankings across Mayo Clinic are:

- Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, ranked No. 1 among 101 academic medical centers.

- Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea and Austin, Minnesota, ranked No. 18 among 226 community hospitals.

- Mayo Clinic Hospital in Arizona, ranked No. 7 among 117 large, specialized, complex care medical centers.

- Mayo Clinic Hospital in Florida, ranked No. 1 among 117 large, specialized, complex care medical centers.

- Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire, Wisconsin, ranked No. 15 among 121 complex care medical centers.

- Mayo Clinic Health System Fairmont, Minnesota, ranked No. 24 among 226 community hospitals.

- Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse, Wisconsin, ranked No. 21 among 121 complex care medical centers.

- Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato, Minnesota, ranked No. 3 among 121 complex care medical centers.

- Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing, Minnesota, ranked No. 4 among 226 community hospitals.

"These exceptional rankings are well-deserved recognition for our staff's sustained commitment to placing patients at the center of safe and high-quality care, no matter the challenge," says Sean Dowdy, M.D., Mayo Clinic's chief value officer. "Congratulations to every Mayo Clinic site for excellent performances in the national study this year."

Vizient says the rankings are based on a quality and accountability study that helps hospitals enhance patient care. The Institute of Medicine's six areas of care — Safety, Timeliness, Effectiveness, Efficiency, Equity and Patient-centeredness — structure the study criteria.

"On behalf of our staff and the communities we serve, we are honored and humbled that Mayo Clinic Health System received national recognition for patient quality and safety," says Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System. "We appreciate and thank our hardworking teams for their resilience amid the pandemic, in addition to their relentless pursuit of excellence focused on patient-centered care."