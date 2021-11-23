Mayo Clinic honors its 2021 Distinguished Alumnit

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 2021 Distinguished Alumni Awards have been announced by Mayo Clinic.

The awards were created in 1981 to acknowledge exceptional contributions to medicine by Mayo Clinic alumni. This year’s honorees are:

- Dr. John Burnett Jr., a Mayo Clinic cardiologist with a joint appointment in the Department of Physiology and Biomedical Engineering. He is the Marriott Family Professor of Cardiovascular Research at Mayo Clinic and director of the Mayo Clinic Cardiorenal Research Laboratory. Mayo Clinic says Dr. Burnett's work has resulted in 29 patents, five new biotechnology companies and more than 580 peer-reviewed publications.

- Dr. Christopher Chute, an emeritus professor of biomedical informatics and associate professor of epidemiology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. He also is a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Health Informatics at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Dr. Chute founded and chaired the Mayo Clinic Division of Biomedical Informatics, founded the International Academy of Health Sciences Informatics, and was president of the American College of Medical Informatics.

- Dr. Richard Hurt, an emeritus professor of medicine, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. He is an international leader in tobacco-related illness and treatment who helped reduce the tobacco addiction epidemic and its effects on patient lives. Mayo Clinic says Dr. Hurt was the first expert witness for the state of Minnesota in the historic 1998 Minnesota tobacco trial that resulted in a $6.1 billion settlement. He testified that Big Tobacco knew the harms and addictive potential of smoking and had strategies to expand marketing to children.

- Dr. Atul Malhotra, a professor of medicine; chief of pulmonary and critical care; and research chief of pulmonary, critical care, sleep medicine and physiology at the University of California San Diego. Mayo Clinic says Dr. Malhotra was president of the American Thoracic Society, and he received the William C. Dement Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. Dr. Malhotra received the Distinguished Chest Educator Award from the American College of Chest Physicians three times.

- Dr. F.J. Puga, an emeritus professor of surgery, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. Mayo Clinic says Dr. Puga played a key role in the evolution of congenital heart surgery in the U.S., and he was an initial member of the Congenital Heart Surgeons' Society. He was the first surgeon to perform a number of procedures in the early era of the specialty, many that are still preferred today, and is credited with establishing the method of surgical management of Fontan patients involving the total caval pulmonary artery shunt.

- Dr. Carole Warnes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist and the Penske Foundation Professor of Clinical Medicine in Honor of Ian D. Hay, M.D., Ph.D., and J. Eileen Hay, M.B., Ch.B. Mayo Clinic says Dr. Warnes is regarded as the world's most senior spokesperson on adult congenital heart disease. She was the first female cardiologist at Mayo Clinic and first adult congenital subspecialist. Dr. Warnes also was the first at Mayo Clinic to coordinate multidisciplinary care for patients with cardiovascular disease who were pregnant.