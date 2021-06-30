Mayo Clinic holds blood drive at Rochester Assembly

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Mayo Clinic needs your help this summer. It's looking for people to donate blood during a nationwide blood shortage.

On Wednesday, it held a blood drive at Rochester Assembly. Lauren Brown, Mayo Clinic's Blood Donor Program Marketing and Recruitment Coordinator says the pandemic has impacted the shortage.

"We're just so grateful for Rochester Assembly hosting us today. We are in continuous need right now with the nationwide blood shortage and with the upcoming holiday, we're really looking for donors during this time."

According to Brown, summer and the holiday season are the hardest times to find donors because of people being out and about.

"Blood donations are important all times of the year. We are always looking for donors."

Today they had over 19 appointments and are hoping more people donate as the summer progresses.

Anyone interested in donating blood can make an appointment at Mayo Clinic.