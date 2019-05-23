Mayo Clinic hold artificial intelligence symposium

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Mayo Clinic is one of the world leaders in healthcare.

Now, the institution is looking for the next best way to provide efficient care to patients.

Mayo held an artificial intelligence symposium, looking to bring together groups of developers from around the world.

They're working on projects using technology to help patients.

Just one of the ingenious ideas includes computing systems that can interpret medical information and offer preliminary recommendations for patients.

Doctor Steve Peters works at mayo and says incorporating technology into healthcare will help provide a more accurate diagnosis for patients.

“The doctor, the nurse, the pharmacist, is often overwhelmed by the amount of information on the individual patient and by all the medical knowledge in the world that's always increasing.

Artificial intelligence has the ability to synthesize a lot of that. Summarize that and extract what you might need to know,” he said.

Mayo Clinic says they'll look at some of the ideas presented and see which one will move to the clinical phase