Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mayo Clinic hold artificial intelligence symposium

They're looking at ways to continue to provide quality healthcare.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 10:08 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Mayo Clinic is one of the world leaders in healthcare.
Now, the institution is looking for the next best way to provide efficient care to patients.

Mayo held an artificial intelligence symposium, looking to bring together groups of developers from around the world.
They're working on projects using technology to help patients.
Just one of the ingenious ideas includes computing systems that can interpret medical information and offer preliminary recommendations for patients.
Doctor Steve Peters works at mayo and says incorporating technology into healthcare will help provide a more accurate diagnosis for patients.

“The doctor, the nurse, the pharmacist, is often overwhelmed by the amount of information on the individual patient and by all the medical knowledge in the world that's always increasing.
Artificial intelligence has the ability to synthesize a lot of that. Summarize that and extract what you might need to know,” he said.

Mayo Clinic says they'll look at some of the ideas presented and see which one will move to the clinical phase

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking weaker winds and sunshine before rain chances return.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/23

Image

Planting Flags for Veterans

Image

Housing Buyout Program

Image

Multi-agency training simulates an active shooter

Image

Runners are against asphalt track

Image

People run to make voices heard about community track

Image

DMC Board discusses affordable housing

Image

Police investigate shooting in Mason City

Image

Lois Riess now facing charges in Dodge County

Image

Public Health Forum

Community Events