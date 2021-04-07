Mayo Clinic helps to achieve 'Global health equity' on World Health Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Wednesday is World Health Day, organized by the World Health Organization to spotlight important issues in health each year.

This year's World Health Day theme is global health equity.

How do people all over the world get access to trusted health care knowledge? Mayo Clinic plays an important role. President of Mayo Clinic International Dr. Anton Decker says “It's such a problem. It makes us sad that everyone in the world doesn't have access to the knowledge that Mayo Clinics provides.”

New technology is allowing knowledge to be shared across the globe. The issue is for countries to make use of that information.

Dr. Decker says the clinic is working internationally with new partnerships at hospitals in the United Arab Emirates and a clinic in London, United Kingdom.

“It allows us to more effectively distribute that knowledge - and frankly, provide more hope, and more cures to people with serious or complex conditions,” Dr. Decker explains.

He says no one can do this alone. One thing he says COVID-19 has taught us is that we are so much stronger when we do things together, and healthcare equity is not going to be solved overnight.

"Mayo provides the definitive knowledge on health care that we need to share with the world."

Dr. Decker says as we look to the year 2030, Mayo Clinic operations worldwide are united in their quest to cure, connect, and transform healthcare.

Mayo Clinic sees patients from over 130 countries every year. They are creating a global platform where researchers and innovators can combine data to solve global health equities.