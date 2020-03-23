Clear
Mayo Clinic helps Minnesota erase Coronavirus test backlog

Statues of the Mayo brothers, Dr. William J. Mayo and Dr. Charles H. Mayo sit on steps across the street from the Mayo Clinic Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Rochester, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The state of Minnesota has eliminated its backlog of coronavirus tests that were waiting to be processed, thanks in part to help from the Mayo Clinic.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 8:58 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

State infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann says the Mayo Clinic stepped in to help process tests, and the state should now be able to get back to patients with their results much faster.

The priority will be to notify patients who test positive for the new virus first. Minnesota's number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus rose to 169 on Sunday, up 32 from a day earlier.

