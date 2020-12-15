Mayo Clinic health care workers weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine arrival

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic frontline workers are weighing in on how having access to a COVID-19 vaccine is providing hope and allowing patients to feel like the end of the pandemic is in sight.

A majority of Mayo Clinic health workers expressed that rolling out the vaccine is the beginning of the end during a virtual press update Tuesday afternoon.

The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine came into Olmsted Medical Center on Monday with more shipments coming in this week.

Respiratory therapist Jeremy Perso says if we can get large shipments by the spring it will mean we can see a return to normalcy by this summer.

However, there’s still a feeling that there’s a long way to go before getting back to normal.

Perso said, “While I do trust that the progression of care and the vaccine and things are all traveling in the right direction to make this turn around in the coming months I can't say I feel it immediately and for that reason everybody in the community needs to just as absolutely vigilant as we ever have been.”

When asked if they’d get vaccinated all four of the medical professionals on the call said they’d be willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.