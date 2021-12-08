Mayo Clinic has an 'urgent' need for A+ and A- blood

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is putting out an “urgent and immediate” call for A+ and A- blood donors.

The Center says school and work breaks, seasonal illness, vacations, and hectic holiday schedules lead to fewer donations and an “emergent need” for blood.

Anyone 16 years old or older can donate and if you don’t know your blood type, you can find out as part of the physical exam and accompanies every donation.

Blood donation sites are operating at the first floor of the Mayo Clinic Hilton Building, 210 2nd Street SW, and the main floor of the Joseph Building on the Saint Marys Campus, 1216 2nd Street SW. The Hilton Building location is open weekdays from 6 am to 4:30 pm with special late-night hours on Tuesday, December 21 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Joseph Building location open weekdays from 8 am to 3 pm.

To schedule a blood donation appointment, call the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center 507-284-4475.

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center says life-saving blood product is needed by patients undergoing surgeries or treatment for medical problems, such as cancer, bleeding disorders, liver damage, burns, and severe bacterial infections.