Mayo Clinic has a study about the important of a warm-up on our physical and mental health

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is doing a study about how important starting your day with a warm up can be for our physical and mental health.

Participants will do a fifteen minute warm up twice a week for twelve weeks during the study.

There will also be a group that does not do the warm up and then they will compare the results.

Dr. Takashi Nagai says this program is based on three things - power, positivity, and posture.

"Any time you warm up the body, you can perform better without a fear of getting injuries. Therefore, your performance goes up. And that's true even for the cognitivie performance or mental performance. That if you warm up well with good posture, you feel positive energy," Dr. Nagai says.

The study focuses on adults 65 years and older.

There will be another informational session about this study at 125 Live on Thursday morning.