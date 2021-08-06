Mayo Clinic grants ExercisAbilities with $20,000

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester non-profit is able to continue its mission of helping people with disabilities exercise freely.

The founder and CEO of ExercisAbilities, Melanie Brennan, said without the facility, dozens of people would be left without a place to exercise comfortably. And without support from the community, the facility wouldn't be open. The non-profit received a $20,000 grant from the hospital to create a Pro Bono Access Health Clinic. "An area where people can come and continue their rehab, continue their physical activity, continue the assists that we give them with access to special equipment that otherwise they only can access at the hospital," explained Brennan. "Special skills of individuals helping them. When they don't have the financial means to continue to support that."

During the pandemic, a lot of the clients weren't able to make it into their appointments even though the facility stayed open. Brennan said when anyone, especially those who have physical challenges, is stuck at home for long periods of time without being active, it hinders not only your physical abilities but also impacts you mentally.

Brennan said this grant will help them open that clinic for people who can't afford the proper exercise for them. "When individuals start coming back to us, they are not moving well," she explained. "They have lost ground in the efforts they had made before and that's why we want them to come back. We want to be open. we need to be here."

Brennan said they hope to have the Pro Bono Access Health Clinic open up by sometime this winter.