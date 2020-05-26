Mayo Clinic getting $9.5 million for fighting the coronavirus pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Around 360 agencies around the state will share in nearly $98 million for their work responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Tuesday it has awarded $97,558,183 in emergency health care grants. The money will be used to pay additional staffing costs, supplies, temporary testing or treatment services, additional treatment beds, emergency transportation, and the cost of isolating patients or staff.

“The goal is to assist these providers with caring for COVID-19 patients and for preparing for the ongoing rise in cases that we are still seeing and expect to continue to see in the coming days,” says MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

In southeastern Minnesota:

Bear Creek Services got $6,140.

The Homestead at Rochester received $151,330.

Field Crest Care Center & Assisted Living in Hayfield was given $41,560.

Mayo Clinic received $9,500,000.

Mayo Clinic Health System-Southeast Minnesota Region got $2,000,000.

Olmsted Medical Center was given $500,000.

Dodge Center Ambulance got $75,362.

Harmony Volunteer Ambulance was given $22,594.

Preston Emergency Service received $8,523.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance got $387,750.

Spring Valley Area Ambulance was given $14,069.

For a complete list of grants awarded, click here.

This is the second round of COVID-19 emergency grant funding. The first $50 million was awarded on April 8 to about 350 provider organizations across the state.