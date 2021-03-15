Mayo Clinic gets $60M donation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic says it has received a $60 million gift from St. Paul philanthropist Helene Houle.

In honor of the gift, Mayo will name the new patient bed tower at the St. Marys campus after Ms. Houle's husband, the late John Nasseff. Mayo says Mr. Nasseff’s youngest son had lifesaving surgery at Saint Marys Hospital in the 1960s when he was 16 years old. Mayo says Mr. Nasseff and Ms. Houle have made several gifts to the boy’s surgeon, Burton Onofrio, M.D., and other physicians who have cared for the family over seven decades — including in neurosurgery, cardiology and rheumatology.

"John Nasseff and Helene Houle have had a significant impact on Mayo Clinic over the decades of their support," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic's president and CEO. "We are incredibly grateful to Ms. Houle for this generous gift, and we cannot think of a more fitting way to honor Mr. Nasseff."

The John M. Nasseff Tower on the east side of Mayo Clinic Hospital covers 430,000 square feet and is 11 stories high with 162 patient beds.