Mayo Clinic expresses concerns over COVID-19 pandemic & flu season overlap

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Health official say getting a flu shot may be more important than ever this season as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

However, not everyone is on board with vaccines.

There’s a billboard in downtown Rochester which says. “Death by vaccines has no age limit” but Mayo Clinic says it’s promoting false information that could have deadly consequences for some.

Mayo says, simply put, vaccines save lives. Dr. Joseph Poterucha says it’s doubly important that everyone get a flu vaccionation because of the pandemic.

While a flu vaccine won’t protect against COVID-19 it has been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization and death.

Poterucha said, “We have to make sure the message is clear. It's safe, it's effective and vaccines will not cause harm. A lot myths need to be dispelled. We need to educate people because the fact is those that don't that will acquire COVID-19 may suffer unfortunate outcomes.”

Poterucha also says if someone got the flu and COVID-19 at the same time doctors are concerned about the consequences.

He explained, “We do not know what the flu/coronavirus combination looks like on a large scale. The impact of both of those viruses concomitantly or one after another could spell major problems particularly for those with chronic morbidities; heart failure, lung disease, diabetes.”

Mayo Clinic says there’s a simple thing we can all do to help – get a flu shot as soon as possible.