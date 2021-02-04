Mayo Clinic experts share lessons learned after one year battling COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic experts are sharing a some of the lessons they've learned after nearly a year battling COVID-19.

During a virtual meeting Thursday afternoon, medical experts cited increased innovation, the rise of telemedicine, and the rapid development of early diagnosis and treatment methods as a few things that have gone right during the pandemic.

Alternatively, the group of experts said our public health infrastructure was not sufficiently prepared, and social inequities are still causing lives to be lost.

"One of the most profound lessons here, in my mind, is this profound effect of social inequity resulting in death, and I hope that leads to some federal changes in the future," said Dr. Andrew Badley, infectious disease specialist and head of Mayo Clinc's COVID-19 Research Task Force.

Chief Nursing Officer Pam White D.N.P., of Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, says throughout the past year, medical staff have shown incredible resiliency.

"What the staff did to maintain that resiliency, their willingness to be flexible, to learn and respond," White said. "They surprised themselves quite frankly."

Dr. Dacre Knight, and internist at Mayo Clinic in Florida, says one of his primary takeaways has been the impact of ripple effects from the pandemic in many aspects of society.

"This pandemic is not just the virus alone, it has so many other consequences and so many other aspects of our lives. It affects our businesses, our economy, our schools, our homes, our communities, patients with any other comorbidities."

Dr. Kight says we have to keep thinking about these widespread effects going forward.