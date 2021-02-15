Mayo Clinic expert says to dress warm correctly to prevent frostnip and frostbite

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With temperatures this cold, it's important to dress for the weather if you will be outside.

KIMT News 3 spoke with a Mayo Clinic doctor about frostnip and frostbite and what symptoms we should watch out for.

When the temperature dips well below zero, a Mayo Clinic expert says your fingers, toes, ears, and nose are exceedingly vulnerable to frostbite.

Doctor Kristi Colbenson says frostnip is a regular occurrence here in the Midwest.

Frostnip is when you feel those pins and needles in your fingers.

When this happens, you need to warm up.

If it's your hands tingling, put them in your armpits.

Otherwise, put your hands under warm water.

Frostbite is a step further than frostnip.

It's when cells have died due to the cold temperatures and your skin may turn blue or white.

Doctor Colbenson says it's important to dress warm, but more important to dress warm correctly.

"Any opportunity you have to move things to still stimulate blood flow to the areas. If you can have contact, that also helps to keep things warm. So mittens over gloves are good. Loose fitting boots. And double socks are okay, but you don't want two things too tight with the double socks. You want to make sure you have the appropriate mobility in whatever you're wearing on your feet," says Doctor Colbenson.

She says Mayo Clinic has seen a number of people who cannot get out of the elements come into the emergency room for cold-related injuries.

Hypothermia is another condition the emergency department is seeing right now with these cold temperatures.