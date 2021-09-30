Mayo Clinic expert provides update on COVID treatments

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As tests continue on new treatments for patients infected with coronavirus, a Mayo Clinic expert is providing an update on the efforts underway.

Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Raymund Razonable says researchers continue to lend their focus is monoclonal antibodies, with several clinical trials being conducted on treatments - some of which could be long-acting. Yet one monoclonal treatment that has continued to prove effective, according to Mayo Clinic, is Regeneron, made available under emergency use authorization last November.

"We have been using it since then. Mayo is using the same product, actually, predominantly at this time, and it has proven to be effective against all known existing variants to date," said Dr. Razonable.

A Mayo Clinic study found use of Regeneron resulted in a 70% reduction in hospitalization. With eligibility for monoclonal antibodies expanded to include a long list of conditions in May, Dr. Razonable says these treatments have a significant role to play.

"The eligibility criteria for monoclonal antibodies has been expanded to anybody who's 12 years and older, who is maybe slightly overweight. They don't have to have other medical conditions that were traditionally considered high risk." The doctor continued, "everybody who has heart disease, lung disease, asthma, those with high blood pressure, those who are smokers, or previous smokers, those who have neurodevelopmental disorders such as cerebral palsy, for example, those who have chronic kidney disease. So as you can see, the list is long."

Another area of focus for researchers has been antiviral treatments in the form of pills. However, for those hopeful oral medications could supplant vaccines, Dr. Razonable says it's unlikely.

"All of these are different layers of efforts to combat this pandemic. Really, vaccination prevention is still the best. If you don't allow the virus to circulate because the majority of the population is vaccinated, then that will be the best effort to, you know, stop this pandemic. Antivirals are there to treat patients who have the disease already. They are already at the stage wherein they are already transmitting to other people as well. Plus, we've learned from experience with other infections that, you know, antiviral resistance will eventually happen. Just like what I mentioned earlier, as long as the virus continues to circulate in the community, variants will emerge, and maybe these parents will eventually develop resistance to many of the treatments that we have available. And this is the reason why 'vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate' is what is being proposed from the public health standpoint."

Another drug that's made headlines recently in the context of COVID-19 is Ivermectin, a dewormer commonly used in livestock. Dr. Razonable says there have only been small studies on its effectiveness treating coronavirus, producing conflicting results.

In addition to the limited data, the doctor adds healthcare providers already have other options that have proven to be effective. The FDA says ivermectin should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19.