Mayo Clinic expects increased testing following Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While health officials continuously asked all of us to limit Thanksgiving gatherings to only immediate household members, not everyone heeded that advice. Mayo Clinic is expecting an increase in testing this week for those who went against medical advice.

Mayo Clinic says it's testing around 1,000-1,500 patients a day right now but there will likely be even more in the coming days.

Dr. Matthew Binnicker says the holidays have hit at a challenging time since positivity rates were starting to drop below 10%.

Dr. Binnicker says since it takes about 5 days to see symptoms so he believes it's likely, starting on Tuesday, there could be a rush to get tested.

He said, "If a lot of people gathered and had close proximity with cases we will likely see those positivity rates start to creep back up which in turn, based on our experience, can lead to more hospitalizations and ICU needs."

Mayo Clinic has been preparing for an increase in COVID-19 patients by adding more ICU and general hospital beds as well as shifting staff from a number of its campuses.