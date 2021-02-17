Mayo Clinic expands vaccine access to patients 75 years and older

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Vaccine access is expanding once again at Mayo Clinic; if you're 75 years or older you can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Previously Mayo Clinic was vaccinating those 80 years and older but is dropping the age limit by five years. Dr. Abinash Virk says the health care system is slowly expanding access so it doesn't exceed the around 2,900 doses Mayo Clinic receives for the region each week.

While the state is vaccinating people 65 and older Dr. Virk says with 140,000 patients in that age group at Mayo Clinic it couldn't start at the same age level without overwhelming the system.

"We struggle with this," said Virk. "We would love to offer vaccine to everyone right away and be able to vaccinate all of our patients but we essentially have to deal with the small supply we're getting from the Minnesota Department of Health."

However, during a forum Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Virk said Pfizer anticipates having 170 million doses available by June of this year, Moderna will have 200 million doses by the end of June as well and Johnson & Johnson is promising 100 million doses by the end of March.

So, the hope is vaccine access will continue to expand to all age groups in the coming months.

Dr. Virk added, "If it's really true then by the end of June of 2021 my estimate is that about 200 million people would have access to vaccines, by the math that I'm hearing, so that's really reassuring."

Mayo Clinic also says currently about half of its staff are vaccinated with a majority of teleworkers waiting for vaccine approval. The health care system also says about half of patients 80 years and older have been vaccinated as well.