Mayo Clinic expands health care options for veterans

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is joining the Department of Veterans Affairs Community Care Network.

Officials say that will allow veterans in the upper Midwest to receive care at local Mayo Clinic Health System providers and veterans nationwide may be eligible for unique care at the Mayo Clinics in Rochester, Arizona, or Florida.

"Mayo Clinic has long been committed to care for veterans, and this agreement allows us to expand access for community care in the upper Midwest," says Pierre Noel, M.D., director of Mayo Clinic's Center for Military Medicine. "In keeping with the Mayo Clinic Model of Care, more options will be available for them to obtain high-quality care close to home."

The new agreement replaces and expands on an interim 2019 agreement. Mayo says those veterans who have been receiving care under that agreement, or those already established for hospice and dialysis services, will not experience a change in care due to this new participation.

"We already see many special circumstance patients, but this agreement will make it easier to identify and serve veterans who would most benefit from Mayo Clinic care," says Dr. Noel. "We are uniquely equipped to help patients with highly complex health care concerns and are pleased to have found another pathway for these veterans to receive care."

Veterans who are interested in determining if they are eligible for care through the Community Care Network and wish to be considered for care at a Mayo Clinic location using their VA benefits should contact their VA care team/coordinator to discuss their options. For more information, visit the VA's Community Care website.