Mayo Clinic expands COVID-19 vaccines to patients 80 years or older

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you’re 80 years or older you can now register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Mayo Clinic.

While Minnesota is offering a pilot vaccination program to those 65 and older Mayo Clinic is limiting its vaccine allocation to the age group most at risk of severe illness or death from the virus.

Dr. Abinish Virk says that’s because the healthcare system is still receiving a limited supply of the vaccine.

She explained, “We are hoping that we will continue to get a steady supply, even if it’s a small amount of supply, that way we can continue to offer the rest of the patients doses for next week and the week after.”

This week Mayo Clinic has around 1,800 doses of the vaccine and all of those have been accounted for by patients.

However, Dr. Virk says patients over the age of 80 years old are able to sign up for next week as the system is waiting to see how many doses the state will doll out.

She says the clinic will continue to base roll-out on age criteria unless there’s an influx of vaccine available.

“Obviously, unfortunately, there's a big mismatch between the number of doses we have and the number of people we serve so there will be people who will have to wait the next week or the week after depending on how many doses we receive form the state,” she added.

The vaccine allocation is for any Mayo Clinic patient and not just those in Rochester’s vicinity.

Dr. Virk says there are about 6,000 patients in that age group just in Olmsted County’s immediate area.