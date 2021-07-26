Mayo Clinic encouraging all employees to get COVID vaccine by Sept. 17

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic says all employees must either be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by September 17 or continue special protection measures.

Staff who decline to be vaccinated will have to complete what Mayo Clinic calls “education modules” and must wear masks and socially distance when on the Mayo campus.

"We are proud of our staff's high vaccination rates and are grateful that the vast majority have embraced the opportunity to get vaccinated," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic's president and CEO. "Our patients expect to be safe when they come to Mayo Clinic, and we need to do everything we can to protect everybody."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that 99.5% of hospital deaths in the U.S. are from unvaccinated individuals.

"Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is the single most important thing all of us can do to protect our patients, visitors, colleagues and communities," says Dr. Farrugia.

The Minnesota Department of Public Health says if current vaccination rates hold, 70% of all Minnesotans 16 and up should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of August. State health officials also say 75% of new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota are from the Delta variant and unvaccinated people account for the vast majority of COVID hospitalizations.