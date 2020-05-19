Mayo Clinic encourages patients to practice good hand hygiene

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic has placed reminders about good hand hygiene and also has placed hand sanitizer stations around campus to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

When using hand sanitizer, this is what you should keep in mind:

- Apply the gel product to the palm of one hand. Check the label to find out the appropriate amount.

- Rub your hands together for at least 20 seconds.

- Rub the gel over all the surfaces of your hands and fingers until your hands are dry.

While hand sanitizer is a good alternative when soap and water aren't available, it's important to remember that there is such thing as too much of a good thing.

"You can use a hand sanitizer too often. Some people like to use it every time that they touch something, and that can cause some skin breakdown and give you some risks for other health issues," said Lindsey Janzig, a Nurse Practitioner at Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea.