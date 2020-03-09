Mayo Clinic employees take over former Kmart parking lot

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic employees now have a new place to park their wheels at the former Kmart parking lot in Rochester.
When the idea was first proposed it caused push-back from homeowners around 9th Street SE.
City council approved a conditional use permit for Mayo Clinic to turn the lot into parking spaces for its employees at the end of February.
The lease won't exceed ten years.
