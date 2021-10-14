Mayo Clinic employees must get COVID vaccination or lose their jobs

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic employees now face a choice – vaccination or termination.

In July, Mayo Clinic announced all employees needed to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 17 or complete a “declination process” that included education and making social distancing requirements.

Mayo says staff vaccination rates increased from 77.4% to 87.7% since that announcement. However, the health care provider says in consideration of patient, staff, and visitor safety, a COVID-19 vaccination will now be required for continued employment at Mayo Clinic.

Mayo says a review process will be available for staff to seek medical or religious exemptions to vaccination.