Clear

Mayo Clinic doctors stress the importance of still going to the emergency room to seek care not related to COVID-19

Even though a lot of attention is on COVID-19, doctors say that's no excuse to not go to the emergency room if you're having a health emergency.

Posted: Apr 24, 2020 9:46 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Doctors at Mayo Clinic say they're seeing patients dying at home because they're not coming in to the emergency room when they need to seek care because they're worried they'll be exposed to COVID-19.

Dr. Casey clements explain they're seeing preventable illnesses lead to long term problems or even death because the patients didn't come in. People are under the impression that they're at risk of getting sick if they come to the emergency room, but he said there's a number of measures in place to make sure that doesn't happen. Everyone is isolated as soon as they walk through the door.

Dr. Clements stressed how crucial it is that if you need to see a doctor, you go to the emergency room. "People who need care, need care. and that's not just related to COVID," said Dr. Clements. "We've been on the phone with patients at home having heart attacks and having strokes and pleading with them to try to get them to come in for care. That's happened, that's not a guess, that's a true thing." He said by not going to the emergency room or getting the care you need, that's just going to hurt you in the long run. "If we're making decisions out of fear alone for when to seek care, that's really not doing ourselves a service either as a community or as family and friends," Dr. Clements said. 

Dr. Clements also emphasized patients should still be scheduling routine check ups and screenings. He said medical care doesn't stop because of a pandemic. Dr. Clements explained the clinic has infection prevention measures in place to keep you safe and healthy. Mayo Clinic's primary focus is making sure people get the preventative care they need from their primary doctor. "Mayo Clinic has said that the doors are open and we are open for business to take care of people if we need it," said Dr. Clements. "Now there's a ban on what's called 'elective procedures' because of the governments executive order, but that doesn't mean we're not going to keep caring for you." He explained the clinic is still scheduling appointments. "There are visits that are available virtually from primary care doctors and face to face in person too if it's needed. So people should call their doctor to continue to schedule out for what preventative care they need," said Dr. Clements.

Dr. Clements said if you go to the emergency room, you 100% will have access to the care you need. He explained Mayo Clinic is lucky enough to not have a shortage of personal protective equipment supplies right now. He also wanted to reassure you that the emergency room isn't filled with COVID-19 patients.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2942

Reported Deaths: 200
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1073113
Ramsey21911
Olmsted2044
Dakota1306
Nobles1261
Anoka1052
Washington1005
Clay793
Winona6110
St. Louis5410
Martin414
Carlton380
Freeborn330
Wright301
Scott281
Mower270
Blue Earth260
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Stearns200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Polk170
Carver150
Pine150
Sherburne130
Fillmore110
Wilkin102
Steele100
Nicollet82
Brown81
Wabasha80
Chisago71
Rice71
Isanti60
Otter Tail60
Beltrami60
Norman60
Cottonwood60
Lyon60
Rock50
Unassigned40
Benton40
Faribault40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Kandiyohi30
Jackson30
McLeod30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Becker20
Traverse20
Pipestone20
Douglas20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
Chippewa10
Houston10
Aitkin10
Big Stone10
Pennington10
Swift10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3924

Reported Deaths: 96
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn46629
Polk43716
Johnson3883
Black Hawk3794
Louisa2482
Muscatine2406
Marshall2390
Tama2257
Scott1823
Washington1245
Woodbury1001
Dallas590
Jasper530
Dubuque491
Allamakee453
Clinton440
Bremer330
Henry301
Cedar270
Benton241
Story200
Warren180
Pottawattamie181
Jones170
Harrison150
Cerro Gordo140
Poweshiek141
Iowa130
Des Moines130
Buchanan110
Plymouth90
Shelby90
Van Buren80
Winneshiek80
Clayton81
Mahaska81
Sioux70
Jefferson70
Fayette70
Monona70
Wapello60
Boone60
Grundy60
Crawford61
Marion50
Lyon50
Jackson50
Guthrie40
Page40
Osceola40
Madison41
Unassigned40
Howard40
Hardin40
Delaware30
Hancock30
Lee30
Clay30
Dickinson30
Keokuk30
Chickasaw30
Winnebago20
Webster20
Wright20
Humboldt20
Mitchell20
Mills20
Hamilton20
Clarke20
Butler20
Appanoose22
Buena Vista20
Carroll10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Worth10
Cass10
Cherokee10
Adair10
Franklin10
Greene10
Taylor10
Kossuth10
Union10
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Scattered showers Friday, Sunshine for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Doctors remind about the importance of making routine appointments

Image

Pandemic limiting travel for international students

Image

Rochester Restaurant using crowd funding to stay afloat

Image

Some unemployed making more than usual wage

Image

Protesting to Reopen MN

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/23

Image

Gov. Walz extends distance learning

Image

Hayfield mom recovers from Covid-19

Image

Lack of Flooding Means Early Planting

Community Events