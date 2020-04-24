Mayo Clinic doctors stress the importance of still going to the emergency room to seek care not related to COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Doctors at Mayo Clinic say they're seeing patients dying at home because they're not coming in to the emergency room when they need to seek care because they're worried they'll be exposed to COVID-19.

Dr. Casey clements explain they're seeing preventable illnesses lead to long term problems or even death because the patients didn't come in. People are under the impression that they're at risk of getting sick if they come to the emergency room, but he said there's a number of measures in place to make sure that doesn't happen. Everyone is isolated as soon as they walk through the door.

Dr. Clements stressed how crucial it is that if you need to see a doctor, you go to the emergency room. "People who need care, need care. and that's not just related to COVID," said Dr. Clements. "We've been on the phone with patients at home having heart attacks and having strokes and pleading with them to try to get them to come in for care. That's happened, that's not a guess, that's a true thing." He said by not going to the emergency room or getting the care you need, that's just going to hurt you in the long run. "If we're making decisions out of fear alone for when to seek care, that's really not doing ourselves a service either as a community or as family and friends," Dr. Clements said.

Dr. Clements also emphasized patients should still be scheduling routine check ups and screenings. He said medical care doesn't stop because of a pandemic. Dr. Clements explained the clinic has infection prevention measures in place to keep you safe and healthy. Mayo Clinic's primary focus is making sure people get the preventative care they need from their primary doctor. "Mayo Clinic has said that the doors are open and we are open for business to take care of people if we need it," said Dr. Clements. "Now there's a ban on what's called 'elective procedures' because of the governments executive order, but that doesn't mean we're not going to keep caring for you." He explained the clinic is still scheduling appointments. "There are visits that are available virtually from primary care doctors and face to face in person too if it's needed. So people should call their doctor to continue to schedule out for what preventative care they need," said Dr. Clements.

Dr. Clements said if you go to the emergency room, you 100% will have access to the care you need. He explained Mayo Clinic is lucky enough to not have a shortage of personal protective equipment supplies right now. He also wanted to reassure you that the emergency room isn't filled with COVID-19 patients.