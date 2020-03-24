Clear
Mayo Clinic doctors learning more about Coronavirus: 'It's moved so quickly'

A brand new disease means a lack of information. KIMT News 3 is finding out how doctors at Mayo Clinic are trying to understand more about COVID-19.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 6:13 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 6:42 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many people are turning to Mayo Clinic for answers during this coronavirus pandemic.

Research is happening in several areas at the medical facility, and doctors are learning more about COVID-19 every day.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Dr. Stacey Rizza, who's an infectious disease physician at Mayo Clinic. Her role is to help get experimental clinical trials running. That's so patients have access to potential medicine.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

"Being a new, emerging infectious disease, our understanding of the virus and how it spreads and how people respond to it is still growing every day," Dr. Rizza said. "We understand more and we realize more literally daily and have to keep adapting our policies and procedures accordingly."

Dr. Rizza said with this virus, doctors are learning from countries who went through this before us, as well as from our own experiences. She adds all of this has had to happen in an extremely short amount of time.

"I think the biggest challenge is that it's moved so quickly that we haven't had enough time to study it and understand it and develop therapies like we would've wanted to way ahead of time," Dr. Rizza said. "So we have to do it while it's occurring and while the pandemic is spreading."

Right now, doctors ask that communities stay engaged and follow public health recommendations.

Rain and clouds this week
