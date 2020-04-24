Mayo Clinic doctors helping doctors in New York using tele-ICU capabilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In this unprecedented time. the message is clear: We are all in this together. That includes the doctors and nurses on the frontline of the fight against the Coronavirus.

Mayo Clinic physicians in critical care medicine are volunteering to support staff at New York-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, which has been inundated with COVID-19 cases. They use tablets to communicate with doctors and patients in New York. They also have access to patient records, including lab tests, bedside monitors and X-ray images.

Every morning and every evening, they do virtual rounds, going bedside to bedside. They then make recommendations to the care team in New York.

"Things like management of a ventilator, things that aren't familiar to a provider that doesn't typically work in an ICU setting,"explained Doctor Sean Caples, a pulmunologist and critical care physician at Mayo Clinic.

The doctors in Rochester are also learning from their colleagues in New York.

"Because they've seen so many patients with COVID, they've learned some ins and outs of the disease process, and we can take that knowledge and apply it to our patient care here in Rochester," Caples said.