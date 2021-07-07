Mayo Clinic doctors have advice on how to avoid a trip to the E.R. this summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Doctors at Mayo Clinic say nearly 200,000 Americans die every year because of an injury and the summer months are the worst time of year for it.

Summertime is the worst time of year for injuries because of the many summer activities you can do. Some of the worst injuries are related to boating, ATV's and motocross. Other injuries are due to the heat, fireworks and cliff jumping or diving.

Dr. Donald Jenkins said people are excited to get outside and do something high energy, but they're not thinking about their safety before going all in on the activity.

To stay injury free this summer, go slow when operating any kind of motorized equipment and always wear a helmet or life jacket. Dr. Jenkins explained it's also never a good idea to combine activities with the use of alcohol. "Use alcohol very wisely over the summertime and don't get involved in any dangerous kind of activities," he said. "People get intoxicated, they trip and fall into campfires at the campground, using power tools and stuff out in their yards and getting injured."

Something else that's common during the summer months is bug spray. Dr. Jenkins said it can be extremely dangerous when it's in the wrong hands. "Poisoning actually kills more people in this country every year than car crashes," he explained. "Keep an extra eye on those kids. Keep those chemicals and poisons and fertilizers and stuff locked up and out of the hands of the kids."

Dr. Jenkins said preventable injury is the leading cause of death in people under the age of 45 and just about every summer injury is preventable.