Mayo Clinic doctors calls contact tracing a 'key tool' in slowing the spread of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For weeks, coronavirus cases have been soaring both locally and nationwide. Doctors are clear that one of the most effective and proven tools for battling the spread is contact tracing.

Contact tracing is the process of identifying those who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Health officials notify them and then assist with quarantine so they don't expose others.

Mayo Clinic has added digital tools to streamline its contact tracing process.

Dr. Laura Breeher is the medical director for occupational health at Mayo Clinic and calls contact tracing a 'key tool' in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

"We add it to the toolbox of the other things that we've heard so much about like masking, social distancing, washing our hands," Dr. Breeher said. "All of these tools working together are so important and these are things that are going to help us control this disease."

Doctors say you can help by answering the phone when you get a call from public health, and try to remember as much information as possible in order to be helpful in the risk assessment.

"As much as we can all do together to make sure that any exposed person knows that they were exposed," Dr. Breeher explained, "and approach every interaction as if someone may be covid positive so that we're protecting ourselves."

Mayo Clinic does evaluate every patient and employee that tests positive for COVID-19 to limit exposure.