Mayo Clinic doctors are all caught up on elective surgeries after a brief pause on them

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Earlier this year, elective surgeries at Mayo Clinic were put on pause to focus on COVID-19. They decided to shut down the majority of practices, other than those very urgent procedures, out of precaution to keep the patients and the staff safe.

Some of the procedures were pushed back by 30 days. For the past few months though, doctors have since returned to the OR for those elective surgeries. Before getting back to work, they wanted to make sure the hospital had enough personal protective equipment for everyone there, doctors immediately started screening the patients for COVID-19 and they were planning ahead to see what patients needed to be in the hospital after a procedure for recovery time. Dr. Michael Kendrick is the the chair of the department of surgery and he explained their goal is to reassure them their safety is top priority. "We made major progress in our ability to keep both employees and more importantly, the patients safe," said Dr. Kendrick. "We did numerous evaluations along the way in terms of what are we doing, how can we make it better, what different processes can be done?"

Dr. Kendrick said they were able to get caught up on the surgeries that were pushed back because the doctors at Mayo Clinic weren't able to travel anywhere. "So we had lots of staff here and as long as we could keep them safe, we were actually allowed to treat more patients than we would have otherwise," he explained. "We've caught up, actually months ago we caught up on that backlog of patients that have been deferred back in March and April. those patients have all been taken care of. Now, we're kind of in the normal stream of patients that come."

Doctors have had to get creative with how they treat their patients in the time of COVID-19, such as video appointments, for example. Dr. Kendrick said some of those things they came up with will stick around even after the pandemic is over with. He strongly encourages you to not delay any form of care you may need. Whether it's an emergency or a routine visit, there are plenty of precautions in place to keep everyone safe.