Mayo Clinic doctors "anxious" to begin COVID-19 vaccine distribution

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The United Kingdom has approved the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine jumping ahead of the U.S. but Mayo Clinic says the news is still incredibly exciting as the green light for Britain is a light at the end of the tunnel for us all.

Dr. Robert Albright says it’s full steam ahead when it comes to distributing a COVID-19 vaccine when its approved.

The health giant met this week to discuss the latest updates on a vaccine. Dr. Albright says there is a team in place at Mayo Clinic preparing for distribution and even considering logistics down to what size of gloves are needed for staff.

He said, “We’re ready and anxious to get rolling. Now, there is going be a lot of stakeholders in how we roll this out from federal government, state government, local procedures and then how we actual orchestrate this.”

The main question still remains; how soon will it be widely available for general public use and not just for those most at risk?

Interim regional vice president Dr. Bobbie Gostout responded by saying, “When will it be available in the community? I think that's months away but having it available for health care workers and for residents of long term care facilities I think that's measured in weeks so that seems really promising.”

Until there is a vaccine Dr. Gostout says Mayo Clinic will continue utilizing a special one-time monoclonal treatment that infuses out-patients with antibodies.