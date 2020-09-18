Mayo Clinic doctor warns of 'twin-demic' this fall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Mayo Clinic doctor is warning the United States could face a "twin-demic" this fall. That's the idea of a flu epidemic happening at the same time as the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Greg Poland, infectious disease expert and director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group, wants people to know you get infected with COVID-19 or influenza by breathing it in or introducing it into your eyes, nose, or mouth with your hands.

That's why he says the best defense right now is a mask, distance, and hand washing.

"There's great power in knowing that because wearing a mask, physical distancing, and sanitizing your hands along with receiving your influenza vaccine is the most powerful thing you can do right now," Dr. Poland said. "And while it's not a guarantee, it's as close as you can get."

Dr. Poland says since flu and coronavirus have very similar symptoms, getting a flu vaccine will prevent some confusion.