Seeking care for other medical emergencies: 'We know of people dying at home because they haven't sought care'

A Mayo Clinic emergency medicine physician is urging people to seek emergency care when needed, even if it isn't related to COVID-19.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 1:09 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While the focus is on the Coronavirus Pandemic, that doesn't mean people aren't experiencing other medical emergencies, like heart attack or stroke. Doctors say some people aren't getting the care they need for those emergencies because of fear over the virus.

Mayo Clinic Emergency Medicine Physician Casey Clements is urging people to get immediate help if they're experiencing a medical emergency, even if it isn't related to COVID-19.

"We've seen people and we know of people who are dying at home because they haven't sought care, or they've waited too long to get care and ended up having severe illness that couldn't be helped," Clements said.

He said you should go to the emergency room or call 911 if you have symptoms like severe abdominal pain, chest pain or signs of a stroke, like facial drooping or slurred speech.

When it comes to COVID-19 symptoms, Clements said you should seek emergency care if you have trouble breathing, if you're coughing up blood, have deep-seated chest pain, confusion, or you feel like you're going to pass out. If at all possible, you should call the emergency department before you arrive so they can best prepare to help you.

