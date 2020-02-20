Clear

Mayo Clinic doctor tells his story about about serving in the Vietnam War

A Rochester native wrote a book about his experiences during the Vietnam War.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 9:58 AM
Updated: Feb 20, 2020 10:08 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Dr. James Donadio Jr. from Mayo Clinic was drafted into the Vietnam War in 1966. He was sent to supervise the renal intensive care unit. Now a retired Nephrologist, Dr. Donadio wrote a book about his time during the war called, 'From Mayo Clinic to Vietnam.'

On Thursday, he's having a book signing. Aaron Saterdalen said Dr. Donadio will be sharing his experiences, answering questions and telling his story of what it's like to be a physician serving in the war.

"I'm actually looking forward to hearing more of his time in Vietnam and some of his personal experiences that he had interacting with not only the military side of his time in Vietnam, but also that culture - the people that he interacted with while he was there."

The talk starts at 7 p.m. at the History Center of Olmsted County. It's open to the public, with non-members paying a fee of $5.

