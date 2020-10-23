Mayo Clinic doctor talks post-COVID syndrome and rehabilitation

KIMT NEWS 3 - The road to recovery is not straight forward for all COVID-19 patients.

Doctors at Mayo Clinic are starting to see patients with prolonged difficulties, and they're calling it post-COVID syndrome.

Since this condition is so new, Mayo Clinic has decided to say when a person is still experiencing symptoms four weeks after their acute COVID infection, that's when they will call it post-COVID syndrome.

Some of the symptoms include profound fatigue, shortness of breath, headaches, depression, and anxiety.

In order to meet the needs of these patients, Mayo Clinic assembled a team of specialists from many different medical fields calling it the Covid Activity Rehabilitation Program.

So far, they've served five dozen post-COVID patients.

Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn is a Mayo Clinic occupational medicine specialist and said anyone can experience this.

"This condition is not rare by any stretch of the imagination," Dr. Vanichkachorn said. "I think providers should be ready to hear patients who are experiencing these prolonged symptoms and patients should seek out care if they think they are having prolonged symptoms after their acute COVID infection."

Doctors say people who have a more serious acute infection, for example they ended up hospitalized or in the ICU, are more likely to battle post-COVID syndrome.

Dr. Vanichkachorn said treatment for this includes a special kind of physical therapy and rehabilitation.

"In these patients we are doing a very hands-on and individualized approach," Dr. Vanichkachorn said. "What we don't want to do is push patients so far we actually make their symptoms worse."