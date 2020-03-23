Mayo doctor talks about possible treatment for Coronavirus:

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Doctors and researchers at Mayo Clinic are learning a lot about coronavirus as they go.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Dr. Rick Kennedy, the co-director of Mayo's vaccine research group. He says this particular strain has thrown them a lot of curveballs.

Kennedy spoke about using antibodies as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

"People that are affected generate an antibody response. Those antibodies attack the virus," Kennedy said. "And so after they've recovered, we can draw blood, extract the antibodies from the blood and then take those antibodies and put them into another person who's infected. Those antibodies will then seek out and attack the virus in the newly affected person."

He said this treatment has worked for other diseases, and is hopeful it will work for COVID-19 as well.

Dr. Kennedy wants to remind people the best way to not be infected is not to be exposed.

"We're learning a lot about the virus as we go," he said.