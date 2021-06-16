Mayo Clinic doctor speaks about ways to stay safe in the heat

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The countdown to summer is on and Mayo Clinic wants people to stay safe in the heat. Emergency Medical Physician David Nestler says Mayo has seen an uptick in people suffering from heat-related illnesses. Dr. Nestler says he's cared for a lot of patients recently suffering from heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

He recommends people step out of the heat when symptoms begin to develop.

"If you stay in that same challenging environment, your heart rate goes up higher than it should be for what you're doing. You can be walking around and notice your heart is pounding pretty hard. That is a significant warning sign that your body has gotten overheated and you should go to a cool place."

Dr. Nestler is also expecting an increase in heat-related illnesses this summer since more people will be doing more activities again. People should be aware of the progression of heat symptoms. They can occur when exercising strenuously or over-exerting ourselves. Nestler says the symptoms are likely to be moderate but can progress quickly to severe.

"There's heat cramps which is the most moderate. That's the first thing people will experience when they get a heat-related issue and that's when you get very heavy sweating and tired. You'll be thirsty and your muscles will cramp up."

It's important to get out of the heat, cool down, and hydrate when experiencing those symptoms. Anyone working outside should also drink fluids, try to work in the shade, and take breaks.