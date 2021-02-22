Mayo Clinic doctor says obesity can impact the COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Could your weight impact how well the COVID-19 vaccine works? Mayo Clinic vaccine expert Dr. Richard Kennedy says being obese can impact your body's response to the vaccine.

He also says it can slow down your body's ability to fight any infectious disease as well, making you more at risk for COVID-19 in general.

Dr. Kennedy states that the vaccine dose is not based on weight, your body's T and B cells will eventually circulate through your body, spreading the immunity.

He says heavier people could need more frequent vaccinations in order to bolster their immunity.

"Obese people lose that immune protection faster, so it might be that more frequent vaccination would help. But that doesn't correct the underlying problem," said Dr. Kennedy.

According to Dr. Kennedy, maintaining a healthy weight is a good defense against COVID-19 and many other serious health problems.