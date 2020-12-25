Mayo Clinic doctor fears COVID-19 cases and hospitalizationswill rise after the holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn- Dozens of people traveled this week for Christmas. According to the TSA, nearly a million people flew on Christmas Eve and air travel broke a pandemic record on Wednesday. Dr. Andrew Badley, the Chair of Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 Research Team, fears hospitalizations will continue to rise due to people not listening to the CDC and spending the holiday with others who are not apart of their immediate family.

Mayo Clinic is also seeing people travel without keeping their distance. Luckily, doctors and nurses have received the vaccine, however, Dr. Badley doesn't think that will help lower cases.

"I think over the course of 2021, the vaccine is likely to reduce the number of cases, number of hospitalizations, but the proportion of the population who has been vaccinated remains very very small," explained Badley.

With another holiday next week, Badley fears statistics of positive cases will explode come the new year. Luckily, the efficiency of both COVID vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna are showing to be over 90 percent effective. Although the vaccines have resulted in some minor allergic reactions and sore injection sites for some people, Dr. Badley says there is nothing to be concerned about.

"Those who experience it actually have immediate access to care and are monitored appropriately so there's no long term sequela from these reactions," said Badley.

The infectious disease specialist hopes more people can receive the vaccine in 2021.