Why you should avoid taking a pain reliever before getting the COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine, health experts are warning about one thing you should not do before getting the shot.

You might be tempted to take a Tylenol or other pain reliever before your appointment, so you don't end up with a sore arm or a headache. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that could be a bad idea.

KIMT News 3 reached out to Dr. Greg Poland, who is director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group.

He says taking a pain reliever before getting the vaccine could reduce the effectiveness of the shot.

Dr. Poland explains past research has shown that pain relievers can reduce a person's antibody response to other types of vaccines and experts worry it could impact the COVID vaccine.

He says you can take pain relievers afer getting the shot.

"After getting the vaccine, if that were to happen, there's no problem with taking a Tylenol or a non-steroidal drug if your physician or health care provider agrees," said Dr. Poland.

Dr. Poland says people with migraines and other headache disorders should continue to take pain relievers and the same goes for other prescription medication.