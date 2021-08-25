Mayo Clinic doctor: Pfizer is 'gold standard' following FDA vaccine approval

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is calling the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine the "gold standard."

The health care giant offered an opportunity to speak with a doctor about pressing COVID-19 questions ranging from the recent FDA approval to the possibility of a booster vaccine.

Dr. Andrew Badley says when it comes to booster vaccines it's not possible for a majority of people right now.

He says the rollout of the booster shot is scheduled to occur in the middle to the end of September at which point he'd recommend getting one.

In terms of the FDA's full approval of Pfizer Dr. Badley says with millions of people receiving the vaccines there is more data on them than any other vaccine in history.

"We have vastly more clinical experience with the COVID vaccine today, wherein hundreds of millions of people have received these vaccines, we have more data on these vaccines than practically any vaccine in history," added Dr. Badley. "So, the quality and depth of understanding of the risk associated with the vaccine are very, very well known."

He hopes that extensive testing will ease any hesitancy and encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

He added, "This is the gold level standard of a safe and well-tolerated and effective vaccine and we now have that so I'd encouraged everyone to go out and get their vaccine if they haven't already."

Mayo Clinic also says the data is clear that booster shots will be safe and effective as well. However, distribution plans for booster vaccines have yet to be mapped out.