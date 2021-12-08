Mayo Clinic discusses booster efficacy versus new COVID-19 variants

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Wednesday marks exactly one year since the first COVID-19 vaccines rolled out to the public.

A year later and doctors are asking us all to get a booster vaccine to help stop the spread of new COVID-19 variants.

FILE - In this March 2, 2021, file photo, Hollie Maloney, a pharmacy technician, loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. An influential federal advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday, Sept. 17, FILE - In this March 2, 2021, file photo, Hollie Maloney, a pharmacy technician, loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. An influential federal advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday, Sept. 17,

Doctor Gregory Poland, a vaccinologist with Mayo Clinic, says we’re still learning a lot about the newest Omicron variant but the best bet is for us all to get a booster especially since the Delta variant is still the dominant strain in the U.S.

He explained, “Delta is more worrisome in terms of the vigilance, the amount of disease it causes. Omicron is worrisome for a different reason and that's transmissibility.”

So far the data is suggesting the Omnicron variant may trigger less severe cases when compared with Delta but it could be much easier to spread.

Dr. Poland said, “So you have a very transmissible virus that causes a lot of disease and death, Delta. Then you have a hyper transmissible virus like Omicron that appears to cause much less in the way of death and hospitalization and sickness so it's a see-saw.”

Dr. Poland says we can mix and match booster vaccines with our first doses it’s just important to get boosted as soon as possible.

He added, “With the holidays, cold weather, travel that's been unprecedented since the pandemic began, the lack of mask-wearing the only 65-percent immunized, only a third of those eligible for boosters have gotten it. That is a toxic mix. So, that's why there’s the push and push and push by all of us that understand this virus to get people to get boosted with what's available now.”

Dr. Poland says it’s likely there will be boosters that will be variant-specific down the line but for now your best, and only protection, is to get the current booster shot that’s being offered.