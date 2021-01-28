Mayo Clinic dietitian offers tips for intentional eating

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We have all made adjustments during the pandemic and may be finding some habits have changed, including what and when we eat.

A Mayo Clinic dietitian has some tips for all of us.

One thing she wants us to watch out for is emotional eating, which is eating when you are not hungry.

Nicholle Oman says we all may be trying to find things that make us happy during the uncertainties of this pandemic.

One of those things could be eating cookies when we are stressed.

Oman says we need to eat when we are hungry and not when we are happy or sad.

She suggests journaling or making a list next time you want to eat that cookies.

Take note of how much you indulged, as well as how you were feeling emotionally at the time.

"If I'm feeling this way, I tend to eat this. Or when I'm feeling this way, I tend to crave these foods. That log can really go a long way to helping you tease out what's working for you," says Oman.

She also suggests making a list of things you can do instead of eating that cookies.

Fill that list with things you enjoy doing and do that activity for at least ten minutes.

Then, check back and see if you are still hungry.