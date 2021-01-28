Clear

Mayo Clinic dietitian offers tips for intentional eating

We have all made adjustments during the pandemic and may be finding some habits have changed, including what and when we eat.

Posted: Jan 28, 2021 6:16 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We have all made adjustments during the pandemic and may be finding some habits have changed, including what and when we eat. 

A Mayo Clinic dietitian has some tips for all of us. 

One thing she wants us to watch out for is emotional eating, which is eating when you are not hungry. 

Nicholle Oman says we all may be trying to find things that make us happy during the uncertainties of this pandemic. 

One of those things could be eating cookies when we are stressed. 

Oman says we need to eat when we are hungry and not when we are happy or sad. 

She suggests journaling or making a list next time you want to eat that cookies. 

Take note of how much you indulged, as well as how you were feeling emotionally at the time. 

"If I'm feeling this way, I tend to eat this.  Or when I'm feeling this way, I tend to crave these foods.  That log can really go a long way to helping you tease out what's working for you," says Oman. 

She also suggests making a list of things you can do instead of eating that cookies.  

Fill that list with things you enjoy doing and do that activity for at least ten minutes. 

Then, check back and see if you are still hungry. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 457317

Reported Deaths: 6192
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin948721509
Ramsey40815753
Dakota33748357
Anoka31494369
Washington20678239
Stearns18152190
St. Louis14050252
Scott1227999
Wright11850108
Olmsted1089875
Sherburne833070
Carver707039
Clay662184
Rice627375
Kandiyohi560572
Blue Earth550833
Crow Wing491478
Otter Tail465669
Chisago463038
Benton425088
Winona396148
Douglas380966
Mower376829
Nobles375247
Goodhue359864
Polk331060
McLeod329547
Beltrami317348
Morrison314845
Lyon306341
Becker290739
Itasca288643
Isanti286843
Carlton285643
Steele280610
Pine271515
Freeborn255723
Todd233730
Nicollet230939
Brown219434
Mille Lacs216545
Le Sueur215616
Cass211324
Meeker201933
Waseca194016
Wabasha17563
Martin172426
Roseau166717
Hubbard151638
Houston142214
Redwood141727
Dodge14074
Renville139240
Chippewa133432
Cottonwood129618
Fillmore12868
Wadena120918
Rock112512
Aitkin111533
Faribault110616
Sibley11037
Watonwan10738
Pennington101216
Kanabec100218
Pipestone97723
Yellow Medicine95117
Murray9167
Jackson87910
Swift85018
Pope7495
Stevens7078
Marshall70415
Clearwater68814
Lake66515
Lac qui Parle66216
Wilkin63510
Koochiching61010
Lincoln4912
Big Stone4703
Grant4418
Unassigned43668
Norman4268
Mahnomen4177
Kittson37720
Red Lake3224
Traverse2693
Lake of the Woods1991
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 314395

Reported Deaths: 4445
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk47367465
Linn18252280
Scott16058172
Black Hawk14235243
Woodbury13178182
Johnson1238554
Dubuque11743161
Pottawattamie9225115
Dallas920372
Story890538
Cerro Gordo477672
Webster475677
Warren467039
Clinton463768
Sioux461557
Marshall434362
Des Moines399743
Buena Vista398131
Muscatine398079
Wapello355198
Plymouth354270
Jasper335859
Lee330333
Marion313553
Jones276150
Henry270231
Carroll259234
Bremer251448
Crawford236424
Boone225518
Washington225433
Benton215250
Mahaska200437
Jackson196932
Tama192259
Dickinson189629
Kossuth182244
Delaware177736
Clay173921
Fayette168424
Wright167824
Buchanan164024
Hamilton163130
Winneshiek163020
Hardin159531
Harrison159262
Cedar157019
Clayton154749
Butler152824
Page149115
Floyd142436
Cherokee140827
Mills139417
Lyon138733
Poweshiek136724
Hancock133324
Allamakee131630
Iowa129222
Madison126810
Calhoun12439
Grundy123628
Winnebago123429
Jefferson123125
Louisa117531
Mitchell117437
Cass115844
Chickasaw114112
Appanoose113640
Sac113615
Union113123
Emmet111332
Shelby108527
Humboldt107919
Guthrie104824
Unassigned10420
Franklin104118
Palo Alto92611
Montgomery90124
Howard86719
Keokuk86626
Monroe83020
Clarke8239
Pocahontas78811
Ida76930
Monona71218
Davis70721
Adair69920
Greene6997
Lucas67110
Osceola65111
Worth6254
Taylor6069
Fremont5296
Van Buren51015
Decatur5024
Ringgold46611
Audubon4288
Wayne42221
Adams3023
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 6°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
11° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
14° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -1°
Snow this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CDC says schools can reopen with precautions

Image

Senator Ernst speaks out on impeachment

Image

Hundreds call for resignation of RPS superintendent Munoz

Image

Iowa Abortion measure

Image

Alpaca Open House

Image

Olmsted County Business Vaccine Interest Registry

Image

RPD Officer Of The Year

Image

Covid-19 Vaccine Plan For Olmsted County Business

Image

The Timbers Event Center Now Open

Image

Eating With Intention

Community Events