Mayo Clinic combining COVID tests with other illnesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is creating a combined testing process for COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and group A Streptococcus (strep throat).

Starting Tuesday, a single procedure for screening, testing, and sharing results will start at Mayo locations around the Midwest. Patients experiencing symptoms will call the COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 or answer questions about their symptoms using the assessment tool in Patient Online Services.

Mayo Clinic will then:

- Determine what tests patients need based on their symptoms.

- Direct them to a local testing site if they meet criteria for testing.

- Provide instructions for scheduling their test.

More than one specimen may be collected at the test site if more than one site is needed. Those specimens will then be sent to a Mayo Clinic lab, with results expected in 24 to 72 hours. Mayo Clinic will contact then patients who are positive for any of the illnesses that they are tested for and advise as to the appropriate next steps.