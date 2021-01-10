Mayo Clinic changing hours of Rochester COVID testing site

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is adjusting the hours of its Community COVID Testing Center at 3033 41st Street NW.

Beginning Monday, the testing site will be open from 9 am to 5 pm, seven days a week. Mayo says this will shift the focus to the hours when there is most patient demand for testing.

People seeking testing should call their primary care provider, or the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525, to determine if they need to be tested and where to proceed to be tested. Do not go to a COVID-19 testing location without an appointment.

Mayo says once patients arrive at the testing site, they will remain in their vehicle and check in for their appointment by phone. When they can be seen, patients will receive a text message or phone call, and proceed into the building to their room. This is where swabbing will take place.