Mayo Clinic celebrates Festival of Cultures

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Thursday, Mayo Clinic celebrated the diversity of its workforce through the Festival of Cultures. Employees put together multicultural exhibits, performances, and an international fashion show.

Letty Magno Maralit began the first Festival of Cultures in 2006 in a small room at St. Marys. "I'm very glad we got all together, and it's hard to recruit because people are very busy. You cannot leave your patients. You have to have someone take over taking care of your patients, but people are able to rearrange their schedules so they can come," she says.