Mayo Clinic can now handle 4,000 coronavirus tests a day: 'Hopefully will ease the burden'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic says it can now process up to 4,000 coronavirus tests every day.

Thanks to new equipment, Mayo says it has the capacity to deal with test samples from all Mayo Clinic sites as well as clients all across Minnesota, including eight major health systems.

"The capability to test and process clinical samples for the SARS-CoV-2 virus is urgently needed nationwide and we have been working around the clock to make this expansion happen as quickly as possible," says William Morice, II, M.D., Ph.D., president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories and chair of Mayo Clinic’s Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology. "Our expanded capacity will expedite caring for patients at this critical time, and hopefully will ease the burden being felt at test processing laboratories in Minnesota and a growing number of geographies."

Mayo says the big increase in testing capacity is made possible by three high-throughput diagnostic processors from Roche Diagnostics, running the Roche cobas® SARS-CoV-2 Test. These instruments are in operation at the Superior Drive Support Center in Rochester.

Dr. Morice says Mayo’s ability to process coronavirus tests will likely increase in the coming weeks. "We anticipate that with the ongoing need for COVID-19 testing that we will need to expand our capabilities, and we're prepared to do that," he says.