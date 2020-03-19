Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mayo Clinic can now handle 4,000 coronavirus tests a day: 'Hopefully will ease the burden'

Statues of the Mayo brothers, Dr. William J. Mayo and Dr. Charles H. Mayo sit on steps across the street from the Mayo Clinic Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Rochester, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Testing capacity expected to increase more in the weeks to come.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 5:46 PM
Updated: Mar 19, 2020 6:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic says it can now process up to 4,000 coronavirus tests every day.

Thanks to new equipment, Mayo says it has the capacity to deal with test samples from all Mayo Clinic sites as well as clients all across Minnesota, including eight major health systems.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

"The capability to test and process clinical samples for the SARS-CoV-2 virus is urgently needed nationwide and we have been working around the clock to make this expansion happen as quickly as possible," says William Morice, II, M.D., Ph.D., president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories and chair of Mayo Clinic’s Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology. "Our expanded capacity will expedite caring for patients at this critical time, and hopefully will ease the burden being felt at test processing laboratories in Minnesota and a growing number of geographies."

Mayo says the big increase in testing capacity is made possible by three high-throughput diagnostic processors from Roche Diagnostics, running the Roche cobas® SARS-CoV-2 Test. These instruments are in operation at the Superior Drive Support Center in Rochester.

Dr. Morice says Mayo’s ability to process coronavirus tests will likely increase in the coming weeks. "We anticipate that with the ongoing need for COVID-19 testing that we will need to expand our capabilities, and we're prepared to do that," he says.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 29°
Storms to snow on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/19

Image

A surplus of sanitizer

Image

What does "Shelter in place" look like?

Image

Alliant Energy Suspending Disconnects

Image

Stimulus checks could be on the way

Image

Telehealth Counseling Services in Rochester

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

Hollandberry Pannekoeken giving away free meals

Image

Dollar General introducing Senior Hour

Image

Sara's Updated Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Community Events